Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education announces results of meeting held on Monday, May 8th

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved health insurance renewal on May 8th. The renewal is with the BPA insurance company for next school year.

The renewal came in at a decrease of 1.68% for a total benefit amount per full-time employee to be about $490 per month.

The board approved expanding the certified salary schedule from a maximum of 25 years of experience to 33 years of experience. The non-certified support staff schedule was also expanded from 15 years to 30 years.

Meal prices were set for next school year. The price of a lunch increased by 10 cents to $2.85. The price of breakfast will stay the same at $1.45.

The board set tuition prices for the next school year. They will be $6,375 per student for Spickard residents in sixth through eighth grade, $2,000 per family per year for out-of-district kindergarten through eighth grade, and $3,600 per student for Abby Richman’s all-day preschool tuition.

The board approved a bid for $21,447 from The Epoxy Floor Guy of Kearney to redo the flooring in the third through fifth-grade win. A bid was approved of $50,000 from Custom Glass to replace nine exterior doors to the school. The School Safety Grant will be used to cover the $50,000 cost.

The board approved the purchase of a new smart board for about $3,000.

On a vote of five to one, the board approved Derek McCauslin filling the board vacancy of Danny Westcott. Jack Bethards cast the opposing vote.

McCauslin was given the oath of office. His term will run until April 2024.

It was announced Amy Martens was recently appointed treasurer of the Community Club. The club’s next meeting will be August 7th.

It was also announced the Pleasant View eighth grade legacy trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota started May 8th and will go through May 10th.

Kindergarten through seventh grade awards were to be presented in the school gym May 9th. Preschool awards will be in the school gym May 11th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

The third through fifth grade will have a field trip to Urban Air May 10th. Kindergarten through the second grade will go to Simpson Park of Chillicothe also May 10th.

Field Day for kindergarten through eighth grade will be May 11th.

May 12th is the last day of school for Pleasant View, and there will be an early out at 1:20.

Keys Summer School will be held May 15th through June 2nd. Pleasant View Summer School will be July 10th through 21st.

The board approved personnel matters in a closed session. Lillian Pontious was hired as a paraprofessional for Richman’s all-day preschool. Kaci Persell was hired as a Keys paraprofessional. Crystal Hamilton was hired as the school’s Parents as Teachers director for next school year.

The board approved enrollment for next school year.

