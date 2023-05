Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports the death of an inmate at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron.

Seventy-four-year-old Richard Chappell was pronounced dead at the correctional center on May 3rd. He died of apparent natural causes.

Chappell was serving a 170-year sentence for forcible sodomy, forcible rape, and two counts of armed criminal action from Clay County. He was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections on May 13th, 1988.

