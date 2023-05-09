Trenton woman arrested for disturbing the peace

Local News May 9, 2023 KTTN News
Trenton Missouri Police Department (TPD)
The Trenton Police Department arrested a Trenton resident on May 7th after she allegedly disturbed the peace.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 40-year-old Brandi Nichole Cabic has been charged with misdemeanor peace disturbance involving a first offense. Her bond was set at $3,000 cash only, and she was scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on May 9th.

Court documents accuse Cabic of causing alarm to others on May 7th by screaming offensive language and threatening harm to others.

