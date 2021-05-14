North Mercer Board of Education accepts resignation from Janet Searcy

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education accepted a resignation May 13th from Janet Searcy from music. Searcy has been with the district for more than 20 years.

A contract was offered to Alyssa Craig of Mercer as a paraprofessional.

Nellie Henley was designated as the head cook. Henley has been with North Mercer for 12 years.

The board approved policy updates and a regulation from the Missouri Consultants for Education.

Millemon Math Award winners were announced and will be paid a total of $77.47. There were 12 winners total, and four were first-time winners.

The preliminary budget was discussed. Budget approval is anticipated at the regular June meeting.

