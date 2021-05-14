Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Milan Chamber of Commerce will hold an event later this month that will include a variety of activities. Memorial Weekend Market on Main will be held on the Milan Square on May 29th.

The event will start with a fireman’s breakfast from 7 o’clock to 10:30. The barbecue contest will run from 8 to 2 o’clock. A Memorial Service will be south of the courthouse at 9 o’clock. Class registration will be at the fireman’s breakfast and at the senior center from 9 to 11 o’clock. The class parade on the south side of the square will be at 11 o’clock.

Other activities will include museum and school tours, vendors, a dunk tank, bounce houses, foam parties, and rolling of the balls. There will also be a pie and ice cream social at the senior center and a children’s beach party at the community center. The City of Milan will sponsor Riker’s at the amphitheater at 1 o’clock and 5:30. The Milan Old Timers will sponsor a Lucas Oil Tractor Pull at the Expo Center at 7 o’clock.

Preregistration is necessary for the barbecue contest and vendors on May 29th. Contact Samantha McCabe about the barbecue contest at 660-265-8041. Contact Marla Head about a vendor booth at 660-626-3828. All food vendors should contact Terri Lynn Richardson at 660-265-5872.

General information on the Memorial Weekend Market on Main can be found by emailing [email protected] or contacting a Milan Chamber of Commerce board member.

Related