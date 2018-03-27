North Central Missouri College to host Opportunity Fair

North Central Missouri College will host an Opportunity Fair next week.

Prospective students will be able to learn about activities and organizations they can be involved in and financial aid information during the fair on the Geyer Hall lawn April 4th from 11 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon. The fair will be held in the Cross Hall lobby should it rain.

Prospective students will also be able to meet NCMC student organization leaders, listen to a student and faculty panel, attend a “How to get a Degree Debt-Free” workshop, visit with financial aid representatives, and receive information about transfer colleges and universities.

The event is free, and lunch will be provided.

