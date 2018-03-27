Chillicothe City Council approves personnel changes

The Chillicothe City Council has approved personnel changes for the Chillicothe City Auditor’s Office and the fire department/ambulance service.

Chuck Green retired at the end of February as a building inspector in the city codes department. He served the city for five years.

Shannon Jones will leave her position as assistant to City Auditor Theresa Kelly at the end of this month. Jones served in the position for three and a half years. She will move to the fire/ambulance departments where she will replace Bette Atwell, who will officially retire on June 22nd. Atwell has served as the billing clerk for the ambulance department and the fire department secretary since 1999.

Christine Regan was employed to replace Jones March 1st following training through the end of the month. Regan was employed by the Tina-Avalon School District for eight years.

Tammi Venneman will continue in the city codes department as zoning officer and inspector.

Like this: Like Loading...