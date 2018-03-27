Livingston County Deputy receives instructor training on firearms

Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office graduated from a four-day instructors course presented by Midwest Tactical Firearms Instructional School in Warrensburg.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports Leadbetter received certification to instruct law enforcement officers at all levels of use with handguns, shotguns, and patrol rifles. He says the course required Leadbetter to be efficient and accurate with all of the weapons and with firearm safety and manipulation.

The deputy also presented lesson plans for training officers, including training drills and night shooting situations.

