North Central Missouri College National Roll Call event set for Veteran’s Day

In honor of Veterans Day, North Central Missouri College will participate in the National Roll Call Event taking place at college campuses across the nation. The National Roll Call will be held at noon on Friday, November 11, in front of Geyer Hall on the NCMC main campus in Trenton, MO. Members of the public are invited to attend.

The program will include NCMC student leaders, faculty, staff, and Board of Trustee members. Area Veterans and Fallen Heroes will be honored in a roll call of names read during the ceremony.

Drone filming of the event will occur, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the gym at Ketcham Community Center. Main Street, in front of Geyer Hall, 13th to Crowder Street, will be closed for the ceremony from 11:30 am to 1:15 pm to accommodate the crowd and local service vehicles.

NCMC has been recognized as a Military-Friendly School by Victory Media for several years. Victory Media honors colleges, universities, and trade schools across the nation doing the most to embrace military service members, veterans, and their spouses to help ensure their success in higher education.