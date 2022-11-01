Obituary & Services: Mary Evelyn (Whitacre) Babb

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mary Evelyn Babb, a 91year old former Trenton resident, passed away from this earthly life into the presence of her Lord at 6:19 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Care Center in Waco, TX.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Trenton. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations are suggested to the First Baptist Church Missions Fund and may be left with or mailed to Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Mary Evelyn Whitacre Babb was born March 31, 1931, in Chillicothe, MO to William Orville and Anna (Dowell) Whitacre. After high school, Mary received a graduation certificate from Chillicothe Business College. On May 4, 1952, she was united in marriage to Melvin Dean Babb. Mary and Melvin owned and operated Sears and Montgomery Ward Catalog stores. Mary worked as a medical transcriptionist locally until retirement. Mary had dual memberships with Trenton First Baptist Church and Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Melvin, a son Michael Dean Babb and a brother Carl Lee Whitacre.

Surviving relatives include a brother Wilbur Edwin Whitacre and wife Lena of St. Joseph, a sister Helen Ann Stanley of Kearney, her children David Thomas Babb of Trenton, Mary Patricia Danks and husband Larry of Hewitt, TX, William Paul Babb and wife Lori of Europe, and Brian Robert Babb of Trenton, seven grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.