North Central Missouri College names “Outstanding Honors” graduates

In addition to NCMC Commencement on Saturday, the Vicki Wheeler Honors brunch was held and recognized eighteen NCMC graduates for their accomplishments. The NCMC Outstanding Student Award is given to only one student in each degree program annually. The faculty selects students based on academic merits, campus involvement, and leadership in the classroom.

Student honored were Zane Smith Arts and Sciences, Steven Parks AAT Education, Cheyanne Blanchard Agriculture, Ryan Vogel Criminal Justice, Cindy Davis Business & Technology, Kristopher Moore Computer Science, Jacob Shuck Applied Tech, Jessica Hoyt Early Childhood, Heather Chenoweth Behavioral Health Support, Scotlin Hurley Medical Assistant, Dylan Munson Medical Lab Technician, Bridgett White Pharmacy Technician, Julie Boley Level II Nursing, Danielle Juiliano Level II Nursing, Rebecca Gillmore Level II Nursing, Jordan Robinson Level I Nursing, Craig Foster Level I Nursing, and Renee Fordyce Level I Nursing.

The NCMC Honors brunch is named after longtime NCMC faculty, the late Vicki Wheeler.

