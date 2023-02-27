No classes on Monday at Putnam County R-1 School in Unionville due to small fire in a classroom

There will be no in-person classes today at Putnam County R-1 School in Unionville.
An announcement on the school district website reports what it called a small fire in an elementary classroom. The day will be used to remove smoke and soot.
For students and teachers, Putnam county R-1 will utilize an AMI day today, which is an alternative method of instruction.
Students in elementary, middle, and high school will need to complete Day 1 of the AMI assignments.
Putnam County Middle School and high school students are to check Google Classroom in the morning for AMI assignments. Elementary pupils should have paper packets.
Anyone with a question should send an email to the teacher.