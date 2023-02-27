Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of February 24, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend.

Thirty-two-year-old Christopher Clark of Kansas City, Missouri was arrested Saturday night in Harrison County. He was accused of having no driver’s license (felony), exceeding the posted speed limit, and failing to display valid plates. He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Twenty-two-year-old Caleb Waller from Grandview was arrested Saturday morning in Daviess County. Waller was accused of driving while intoxicated after being involved in an ATV crash south of Altamont. He was released to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment after the crash.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cameron Smith Barron of Savannah was arrested Saturday night in Andrew County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, alcohol, and failing to stop at a stop sign. He was transported to the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

Fifty-eight-year-old John Rivers of Quincy, Illinois was arrested Sunday afternoon in Marion County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, prior offender, and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department where he was later released.

Forty-year-old Christopher Gilland of Lafayette, Louisiana was arrested Sunday afternoon in Lewis County. He was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), driving while intoxicated, speeding, having no valid operator’s license, and having no seat belt. Gilland was taken to the Lewis County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Twenty-two-year-old Samuel Craft of Queen City was arrested early Sunday morning in Adair County. Craft was accused of driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Adair County Jail where he was later released.

Sixty-five-year-old Dale Morris was arrested Saturday afternoon in Sullivan County after being involved in a crash on Tower Road southeast of Milan. Morris was accused of driving while intoxicated, Failure to maintain the right half of the roadway resulting in an accident, and having no insurance. Morris was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with minor injuries.

