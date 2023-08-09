Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education to meet tonight

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing and regular meeting on August 9th. Both will be in the high school Family and Consumer Sciences room.

The tax rate hearing will be at 7 o’clock at night. The proposed property tax rate is $6.5573 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The regular meeting will follow the hearing. Its agenda includes updates on the bus situation, the Clean School Bus Grant for an electric bus, the freezer project, the Missouri Goes Tech Grant, the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, and the legislature.

The board will consider the approval of Conflict of Interest Ordinances from the Missouri Ethics Commission, a transfer of $17,000 from Fund 1 to Fund 4 for a freezer, extra duty pay, the 2023-2024 Parents as Teachers program, the hazard analysis critical control point, transportation drivers, and transportation routes. Other items to be considered for approval are the Annual Secretary of the Board Report, substitute teacher pay, the substitute teacher list, the student and teacher handbooks, the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, and discipline, drug, and computer usage policies.

An executive session is also planned for the Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting August 9th for personnel and student matters.

Related