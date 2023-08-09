Missouri agricultural lender seminar series returns for its 43rd edition

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Brookfield will be one of eight locations for the University of Missouri Extension’s 43rd Missouri Agricultural Lender Seminar series this fall. An in-person seminar will take place at the Park Baptist Church on November 8th from 9 am to 3 pm.

Agricultural business and policy specialists and researchers will present information. Topics to be covered include the 2024 row crop and livestock commodity outlooks, production costs, 2024 agricultural enterprise budgets, and program updates from the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency and the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority. Additionally, there will be an update on local land values and cash rents, an outlook on farm policy, and a farm bill update.

A statewide online webinar series will be available to lenders who register for an in-person seminar. This series will discuss the macroeconomic outlook at both state and national levels, market news, and pre-planting enterprise budget updates. Registered lenders will receive access to five webinars in early 2024, which they can share with their clients.

Two additional webinars will be available to all stakeholders for free on October 4th and 18th. The first will provide outlooks on the macro economy, while the second will focus on the 2024 Missouri farm income.

For more information and to register for the in-person seminars, including the one in Brookfield on November 8th, please visit fapri.missouri.edu/AgLenderSeminars. The registration fee is $100 per person.

Further details can also be obtained by contacting Extension Agricultural Economist and Series Organizer, Ben Brown, at [email protected] or 660-492-7574. Additionally, any Extension agricultural business and policy specialist can be reached for inquiries.

