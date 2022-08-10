Newtown-Harris Board of Education to meet at 7 pm tonight

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing before its regular meeting on August 10th. Both will be in the high school Family and Consumer Sciences Room.

The hearing will start at 7 p.m. The proposed rate is $6.581 per $100 of assessed valuation. That is a decrease of 5.21 cents from the 2021-2022 school year. The amount of property tax revenues budgeted, assuming 100% collection, is $741,733. That is $17,764 less than the amount of calculated property tax revenue from the prior year.

The Newtown-Harris Board of Education will consider approval of substitute teacher pay and extra duty pay at the regular meeting at 7:15.

The agenda also includes approval of a speech-language pathologist and assistant, an occupational therapist, a physical therapist, the 2022-2023 Parents as Teachers Program, the Migratory and English Language Learner coordinator, and the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point. The board is also to consider approval of transportation drivers and routes, the Annual Secretary of the Board Report, the substitute teacher list, computer usage agreements, radio communication with Alpha Media, 2022-2023 handbooks, and using Power Home School/Acellus as a supplemental curricular option for the classroom.

The agenda also includes a discussion of the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, a discussion of a cross-country addition for the 2023-2024 school year, and a legislative update.

An executive session is also planned for the Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting on August 10th for personnel matters.