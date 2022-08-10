Major Sarah Eberhard to retire from Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Major Sarah L. Eberhard, commander of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, will retire from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022, after over 29 years of dedicated service.

Eberhard was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1993, as a member of the 65th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Academy, she was assigned to Troop H, Zone 5, Andrew, and Buchanan counties. She was promoted to corporal on March 1, 1999, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Troop H, Zone 10, Daviess, and Dekalb counties. On July 1, 2000, Eberhard was promoted to the rank of sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Troop H, Zone 9, Livingston County. She transferred to Troop H, Zone 7, Clinton, and Caldwell counties on April 1, 2001. Eberhard transferred to the Division of Drug and Crime Control, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, on May 2, 2004. She was promoted to lieutenant on January 1, 2009, and remained in the Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Eberhard was promoted to captain and designated director of the Division of Drug and Crime Control on September 1, 2012. Eberhard was promoted to major on May 1, 2015, and named commander of the Technical Services Bureau. On April 1, 2017, Eberhard transferred to the Criminal Investigation Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO. As commander of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, she had oversight responsibility for the Crime Laboratory Division, Division of Drug & Crime Control, Gaming Division, and Missouri Information Analysis Center. She also served as a member of the Patrol’s command staff.

Eberhard was born in Kansas City, MO. She graduated from Raytown South High School in Raytown, MO, in 1988. She holds an associate of arts degree from the Metropolitan Community Colleges and a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO. In 2010, Eberhard completed a six-month fellowship with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Fusion Center Integration Unit. In 2014, Major Eberhard completed the IACP Leadership in Police Organizations Executive Course.