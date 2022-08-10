Trenton Board of Education sets lunch prices, sets graduation date and discuss graduation during evening hours

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton R-9 Superintendent Daniel Gott informed the board of education on August 9th that the district received a credit from Apple Bus for combined school bus routes last year. He said the credit was for $13,751.38. He noted the company is confident there will be enough drivers this year.

Back-to-school activities were discussed. An open house only for fifth graders will be at the Trenton Middle School on August 16th from 4:30 to 6:30. Gott said it is a “big jump” to the fifth grade. An open house for fifth graders was held last year for the first time, and he believes it is beneficial.

An open house for sixth through eighth grades is on August 17th from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. An open house for Trenton High School is to be held on August 17th, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Rissler Elementary School will have an open house on August 17th from 5 to 6 pm.

Bright Futures Trenton’s Back to School Event will be at different locations in Grundy County on August 11th. It is a needs-based event for all Grundy County students.

Gott reported Trenton R-9 administration met with members of the Trenton Police Department, Highway Patrol, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Fire Department, and Grundy County Ambulance to do a walk-through of district buildings. They discussed ways to keep students safe. He is receiving feedback on how the district responds to threats. Gott wants to do a walk-through yearly.

Instructional Coach Doctor Jill Watkins gave an update on the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan pilot. She reported Trenton R-9 had been asked to be in the pilot for Missouri School Improvement Program 6, and it was one of 50 districts asked to participate. The district is required to go over the CSIP with the board each month.

She reported the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education CSIP Review Team scored the district’s plan on July 5th as part of the MSIP 6 Continuous Improvement Scoring Pilot. The district got every point possible. The board of education approved the district’s CSIP in May, and that was what was scored.

Gott mentioned that Northwest Area Supervisor Nancy Greeley said the people grading Trenton’s CSIP were impressed and are using the plan as a template for what other school districts should do.

Board President Dorothy Taul commented the district might want to put corresponding CSIP goal numbers by items on board agendas. She had heard some other school districts do that to keep the plan in the forefront.

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education on August 9th set meal prices for 2022-2023.

Full-price meals will be $2.90 for high school and middle school lunch, $2.80 for Rissler Elementary School lunch, $2 for student breakfast, $3.75 for adult lunch, $2.75 for adult breakfast, and 35 cents for a la carte milk. The cost of full-price lunches went up by 30 cents for students from 2020-2021. The cost of full-price breakfasts and adult lunches increased by 25 cents. A la carte milk increased in price by five cents.

Reduced-price meals for students will be 40 cents for lunches and 30 cents for breakfasts.

The increases were recommended for Trenton R-9 to meet the weighted average price requirement of $2.86 per paid lunch meal. Breakfast and adult lunch prices were increased to offset increasing food service costs incurred by the district for everyday operation and to comply with Department of Elementary and Secondary Education regulations.

Board Member Andy Burress asked why there was a price difference between high school and middle school lunches and Rissler lunches. Superintendent Daniel Gott said there is a difference in the serving sizes.

Gott acknowledged that the district was going back to full-price and free and reduced-price meals after free meals were offered for a while during pandemic restrictions. He encouraged parents to fill out free and reduced-price lunch forms.

The high school graduation date was approved. The ceremony will be held at C. F. Russell Stadium on May 13th at 7:30 pm, weather permitting. High School Principal Chris Hodge said that date corresponded to the date from this year’s graduation.

Burress said he had heard some people liked having the graduation at C. F. Russell Stadium at night, and some people did not. He noted it was hard to have a reception after the graduation when it started so late. He emphasized he was not saying anything should be changed. He just thought the matter should be discussed. Gott reported all he had heard was good feedback on the graduation time. Board Member Melissa King said when the graduation is at night, it does not conflict with day events such as track meets.

Early graduation applications were approved for Juliet Schmadeke and Kelsey Gibler. Vice President Brandon Gibler abstained from the vote. Hodge reported the two applicants had filled out the appropriate paperwork and were on track to graduate in December. He anticipates more early graduation requests later.

The board approved a revised Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. Gott reported there were no significant changes from when Trenton R-9 left school in May. He said the district will still observe social distancing when able and follow health department guidelines. Visitors are asked to contact the school before arriving.

The Rissler Faculty Handbook was approved. Rissler Principal Susan Gott noted it was similar to the previous handbook. The main changes applied to reworded dress code items.

After being asked by Burress, Susan Gott said there was nothing specific on social media and cell phone usage by faculty.

Burress said there had been talk previously about social media and cell phone usage policies being changed. He noted faculty members had posted things on social media during school that were not school related.

Daniel Gott said the expectation is that faculty members should be working when they are at school.

The Professional Development Plan was approved. Instructional Coach Doctor Jill Watkins said the plan aligns with Trenton R-9’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan. She wants teachers to attend professional development.

There is a new process and procedure to make sure every teacher can apply for funds. She noted teachers can apply for up to $750 for a large conference.

Re-election will be held for the Professional Development Committee, and it is scheduled for August 17th. Members’ terms will go from this month to May 2024.

Watkins noted she is the chairperson and is a non-voting member. Carolyn Schmidt is the administrative representative and is also a non-voting member. The Technology Committee appointed Taya Ray, and she is the kindergarten through 12th-grade Technology Committee representative.

The plan also includes a Professional Development Calendar with topics for different dates scheduled as professional development days. It also includes budget guidelines and the budget, which teachers will have access to.

The board adopted the Missouri State Plan for Special Education and Local Compliance Plan. Director of Special Education Tara Hoffman noted the plan involves policies and procedures for special education to receive federal funding. Trenton R-9 chose to follow DESE’s model plan.

The Conflict of Interest Ordinance was readopted and the Annual Secretary of the Board Report was approved.

In a special meeting before the regular meeting on August 9th, the tax rate was set. The rate was set at $4.4698 total per $100 of assessed valuation, which is an increase of 4.11 cents from the prior tax year. The total includes $3.5698 for incidental and 90 cents for debt service.

Michelle Hixson was approved as the new board secretary. She is currently the district office manager. She succeeds previous Board Secretary Susan Leeper who retired.

The board entered into a closed session at the end of the regular meeting to discuss personnel, including the hiring of new employees as well as those wanting to resign.