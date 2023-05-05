NCMC to share details of new Student Center at event in front of Geyer Hall

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The NCMC Foundation is set to kick off the Transforming Lives, Empowering People major gifts campaign on Wednesday, May 10th, in front of Geyer Hall on the Main Campus in Trenton, Missouri.

This event will kick off the public portion of the campaign and is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm. The Student Center floor plan and rendering will be shared with the public, as well as the announcement of the naming of the Student Center. The Student Center will be located south of Geyer Hall with construction planned to begin fall of 2023 with anticipated completion by summer 2025.

The public is encouraged to attend this event! The kick-off will include live entertainment, giveaways, walking tours, and Cap’n Patch the Pirate, just to name a few of the activities. A similar event is scheduled for May 18th at the Savannah Campus.

“We are excited to be able to share with the public the rendering and floor plan for the Student Center that will encompass the bookstore, dining services, lounge/recreation area for students and a meeting room,” commented NCMC Foundation Executive Director Alicia Endicott. “Several local and area businesses and individuals have pledged their support to this campaign and we cannot thank them enough. We hope this kick-off celebration will excite others to invest or want to learn more.”

The NCMC Foundation’s “Transforming Lives, Empowering People” is a $9.9 million campaign to invest in academic, student, campus, community, and regional success. In accomplishing North Central Missouri College’s vision, this campaign focuses on three major initiatives:

Merging leased satellite locations into a new campus located in Savannah that will expand career & technology, nursing, and allied health programs. Needed is $2.5 million to complete the campus plus $250,000 for technology and equipment.

Adding scholarships in support of first-generation students with a goal of $100,000. In addition $100,000 in mid-career student scholarships and $200,000 in health care scholarships.

Finally, we are seeking $6.5 million to create a student center on the Trenton campus, including $250,000 for technology and equipment.

The NCMC Foundation, a 501c (3) IRS-approved organization, works with North Central Missouri College to raise funds through a variety of campaigns, including the upcoming Transforming Lives, Empowering People campaign.

Related