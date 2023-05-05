Drought conditions begin to take hold in some Green Hills counties

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The U. S. Drought Monitor map for Missouri shows abnormally dry conditions in the Green Hills area. The map was released Thursday morning, May 4th, and is based on conditions as of Tuesday morning, May 2nd.

Abnormally dry conditions completely cover Linn County and most of Sullivan and Putnam counties. It is also abnormally dry in about the eastern half of Grundy County, the eastern part of Livingston County, the northwest part of Mercer County, and about the northern half of Harrison County. There were no abnormally dry conditions shown in the Green Hills on last week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map.

More abnormally dry conditions and moderate and severe drought are in Northeast Missouri as well as in the central and southern parts of the state. There is some extreme drought in Southwest Missouri.

More than half (54.27%) of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought. It is more than double from last week’s 26.92%. There was no extreme drought in Missouri last week.

As of the morning of May 4th, Trenton was .91 of an inch below average for rainfall year to date. There was .02 of an inch of rain measured in the last week, and that fell in the 24-hour period ending April 30th at 7 am.

