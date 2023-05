Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Minnesota woman has been arrested for speeding more than 30 miles an hour above the posted speed limit on Interstate 35 in Harrison County.

The highway patrol accused Berjoneana Wallace of Robinsdale, Minnesota of traveling 106 miles an hour in a 70 zone. She also has been accused of operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Wallace was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Related