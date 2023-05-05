Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Month for May

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following students have been selected as May students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Loyalty.”

5th grade

Layla Woodard, daughter of Leslie & Carl Woodard

Marek Spencer, son of Bronwyn Griffin and Josh Spencer

6th grade

Aubrie Morgans, daughter of Tabytha Grimes and Bobby Morgans

Zavier Green, son Chantell & David Green

7th grade

Jayden Gannon, daughter of Jessica & Andy Gannon

Ayden Ely, son Angela Brill-Ely & Bob Ely

8th grade

Precious Vick, daughter of Raquel & Brent Moore and Arthur Vick

Raiden Eason, son of Sarah Whitt

