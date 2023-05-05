Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Month for May

Local News May 5, 2023May 5, 2023 KTTN News
TMS Students of the Month for May 2023
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The following students have been selected as May students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Loyalty.”

5th grade 

Layla Woodard, daughter of Leslie & Carl Woodard
Marek Spencer, son of Bronwyn Griffin and Josh Spencer

6th grade 

Aubrie Morgans, daughter of Tabytha Grimes and Bobby Morgans
 Zavier Green, son Chantell & David Green

7th grade 

Jayden Gannon, daughter of Jessica & Andy Gannon
Ayden Ely, son Angela Brill-Ely & Bob Ely

8th grade

Precious Vick, daughter of Raquel & Brent Moore and Arthur Vick
Raiden Eason, son of Sarah Whitt

Post Views: 130
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.