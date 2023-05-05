Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Month for May

The following students have been selected as May students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Loyalty.”
5th grade
Layla Woodard, daughter of Leslie & Carl Woodard
Marek Spencer, son of Bronwyn Griffin and Josh Spencer
6th grade
Aubrie Morgans, daughter of Tabytha Grimes and Bobby Morgans
Zavier Green, son Chantell & David Green
7th grade
Jayden Gannon, daughter of Jessica & Andy Gannon
Ayden Ely, son Angela Brill-Ely & Bob Ely
8th grade
Precious Vick, daughter of Raquel & Brent Moore and Arthur Vick
Raiden Eason, son of Sarah Whitt