Multicultural Festival slated for September 22nd in Milan

Local News September 5, 2018 KTTN News
Multi-Cultural Festival

The Milan Chamber of Commerce will present the Seventh Annual Multicultural Festival later this month.

The event will be held on the Milan Square September 22nd with a schedule for the day that includes performances by local talent, a mariachi band, ballet dancers, and Elton Dan and the Rocket Band; bounce houses for children; jalapeno and watermelon eating contests; a parade; and a street dance.

There will also be food and craft vendors of different cultures.

The Multicultural Festival is free for the public to attend.

