Multicultural Festival slated for September 22nd in Milan

The Milan Chamber of Commerce will present the Seventh Annual Multicultural Festival later this month.

The event will be held on the Milan Square September 22nd with a schedule for the day that includes performances by local talent, a mariachi band, ballet dancers, and Elton Dan and the Rocket Band; bounce houses for children; jalapeno and watermelon eating contests; a parade; and a street dance.

There will also be food and craft vendors of different cultures.

The Multicultural Festival is free for the public to attend.