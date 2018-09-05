Homecoming week at THS kicks off on Monday

Next week is Homecoming week for Trenton High School and multiple activities are on tap.

Paul Cox will be the guest speaker at the traditional pep rally at the C. F. Russell Stadium the night of Wednesday, September 12th at 7 o’clock. Fall sports teams will be introduced and the coronation of the Homecoming king, queen, and court will follow.

School will dismiss early Friday, September 14th at 1:07 for the parade, which will start at the high school parking lot at 2 o’clock.

Dave and Ruby Woodson have been chosen as the grand marshals for the Homecoming parade due to their years of dedication to the Trenton R-9 School District. The route will go north on Normal Street, west on 17th Street, south on Harris Avenue, east on Ninth Street to Hardee’s, and back to the high school parking lot.

The Homecoming court will be reintroduced prior to the football game at 6:30.

Homecoming week will come to an end with a dance in the high school commons Saturday night from 8 o’clock to 10:30. Kjam and the DJ by Kevin Klinginsmith will provide the music. Admission to the dance is $6.00 per person.

Bailey Studio of Chillicothe will be available to take pictures, which students may purchase.