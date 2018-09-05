The Grundy County Health Department will offer Social Media in Emergency Response Training next week.

Department of Public Safety Director of New Media and State Emergency Management Agency Public Information Officer Sara Dayley will present the one-day, interactive training at the First Christian Church of Trenton Monday, September 10th, 2018.

Training will be held from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon with lunch provided. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Anyone interested in attending the Social Media in Emergency Response Training should register at this website. Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop or iPad and a hot spot if available.

Organizers recommend that prior to attending the training, participants set up a Twitter account and complete Social Media in Emergency Management and Public Information Officer Awareness Federal Emergency Management Agency courses online.