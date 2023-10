The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce reported that more than 35 vendors were expected for “Trick or Treat Night at the Rock Barn.”

Vendors with decorated tables were considered for judging. First place went to Nestle’s of Trenton. Second place was awarded to State Farm Insurance with Agent Dillon Harp. Trenton Abstract and Title Company secured third place.

More than 400 people were estimated to have attended the Chamber’s annual Trick or Treat night on Monday evening.