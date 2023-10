Spickard School District announces awards for the first quarter

The Spickard School District recently held its 1st Quarter Awards Assembly. Below is a list of students who were recognized:

Red Honor Roll (A)

Nolan Allen

Remington Etter

Indillin Allen

Zoey Eakes

Alice Tharp

Annyston Vandever

Black Honor Roll (B)

Emmitt Marrs

TaraLynn Stiner

Tyler Canady

Mason Wilson

Carter Wyatt

Sophia Persell

Jacob Wilson-Hay

Forest Sharp

AR Reading Heroes

Nolan Allen

Remington Etter

Emmitt Marrs

Bentley Adams

Indillin Allen

Zoey Eakes

TaraLynn Stiner

Alice Tharp

Annyston Vandever

Tyler Canady

Trinity Chapman

Mason Wilson

Carter Wyatt

Taylor Mantlo

Sophia Persell

Jacob Wilson-Hay

Forest Sharp

October Top Pirate Award

Emmitt Marrs

October Top Teammate Award

Jessica Wilson