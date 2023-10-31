Planning a career in agriculture? High school seniors, apply now for Soy Scholarship

Strong agriculture leaders are vital to the sustainability and growth of our industry, and the American Soybean Association wants to provide a student interested in agriculture with a college scholarship as they begin their education.

The Soy Scholarship is a $7,000, one-time award presented to a high school senior who plans to pursue agriculture as an area of study at any accredited college or university in the 2024-25 academic year. The scholarship is managed by ASA and made possible through a grant by BASF Corporation.

“ASA is grateful for its longstanding partnership with BASF and proud to invest in the future farmers, scientists, teachers, and other careers in agriculture that drive the industry forward,” ASA President Daryl Cates (IL) said. “Agriculture has a significant role to play in sustainably feeding a growing world population, shaping climate policies, and many other ways we support and provide for people here at home and around the globe. Supporting education is imperative to industry advancement, and we applaud the dedicated young people who are interested in this challenge.”

ASA and BASF have recognized and rewarded students for their hard work and interest in agriculture through the Soy Scholarship since 2008.

“BASF is pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with ASA to support talented students committed to solving the challenges facing the future of agriculture,” said Scott Kay, vice president, of U.S. Agricultural Solutions North America. “Our industry needs students passionate and interested in meeting the demands of a growing planet, and BASF is thrilled to invest in these students’ future.”

The scholarship is awarded in $3,500 increments (one per semester) for the 2023-24 school year. The student must be a child or grandchild of a current state soybean association/ASA member, maintain successful academic progress, and remain in good standing with the college or university to receive the full amount of the scholarship. High school seniors may apply online from Oct. 31-Dec. 31, 2023. Click here to apply.

A committee of soybean grower leaders will select the ASA BASF Scholarship recipient. The award winner will be announced this winter. Click here for more details.