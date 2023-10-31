Downtown Chillicothe to host annual Boo Fest today beginning at 4 p.m.

Trick or treating will be featured in the downtown Chillicothe area today. The annual “Boo Fest” is scheduled from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Silver Moon Plaza and around the courthouse square.

The Halloween event is presented by Main Street Chillicothe and attracts hundreds of people.

The Livingston County Library reports it will offer free books to trick-or-treaters. The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library invites children and teens to receive a free book. For the first time, Friends of the Livingston County Library are offering adults a selection of books. It’s reported there will be several selections for each age group for trick-or-treaters. All books are to be given away at the main library at 450 Locust Street in Chillicothe. It’s noted the youth library will close at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

PAR Broadcasting will be represented, offering fruit snacks to trick-or-treaters in Chillicothe.