Princeton man injured in crash north of Modena

Local News October 31, 2023October 31, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
An early morning accident occurred on Highway A, approximately half a mile north of Modena, where a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Luca D Nichols, 21, of Princeton, Missouri, veered off the road and collided with a mailbox.

According to Trooper Brian Raney of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on Highway A when it left the west side of the highway. After hitting the mailbox, the vehicle returned to the roadway but skidded off the east side and overturned. The vehicle came to a stop on its wheels, facing northeast.

Nichols was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. He sustained minor injuries and was transported by a private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Ford Ranger sustained total damage from the incident and was to be removed by the owner at a later time. 

 

