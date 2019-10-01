Monday morning crash on Highway 69 injures two

Residents of Winston and Kingston were injured Monday when one vehicle made a turn into the path of another.

Thirty-five-year-old Dana Beck of Winston received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital while 68-year-old Elaine Davis of Kingston received minor injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The crash happened two miles south of Cameron Monday morning when the eastbound car driven by Dana Beck turned off Northeast 326thStreet and into the path of a westbound car driven by Elaine Davis. Both cars came to a stop, partially blocking Highway 69.

The damage was listed as moderate to the Beck car and extensive to the vehicle driven by Davis. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

