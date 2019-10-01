Carroll County Highway 41 flood repairs to begin next week

Carroll County Highway 41 connects motorists from one side of the Missouri River to the other and when flooding hit the area this spring Highway 41was one of many Missouri roadways affected.

Contractors from H.B. Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will begin flood damage repairs Monday, October 7, 2019, on Highway 41 just south of Highway 24 to just north of the Missouri River. Crews expect to have all work completed by October 15th and will continue to monitor flood conditions, making adjustments as needed.

Traffic will be directed through the work zone by flaggers in addition to the continued use of traffic signals. As with all construction, work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares