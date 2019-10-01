Hy-Vee suspends sales of Zantac and Topcare ranitidine products

Hy-Vee has temporarily suspended the sale of all over-the-counter Zantac brand and Topcare brand ranitidine products. This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution due to a recent industry-wide product alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen.

The FDA is continuing to evaluate whether low levels of NDMA in ranitidine pose a risk to patients. The levels that the FDA is finding in ranitidine from preliminary tests “barely exceed amounts found in common foods.”

The FDA issued an official recall on Topcare 75mg ranitidine products, but no other Zantac brand products and Topcare brand ranitidine products have been recalled. Customers who purchased these products can return them to Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Ranitidine is an H2 Blocker that is taken to provide heartburn relief. Hy-Vee stores and Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations will continue to sell other over-the-counter H2 Blockers, including Pepcid, Tagamet, and their respective generic equivalents, famotidine, and cimetidine.

Customers who have questions are encouraged to speak with their health care provider or their Hy-Vee pharmacist.

