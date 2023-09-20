Moberly and Cairo residents injured in Highway 24 crash

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 24 at Route C in Randolph County on September 19, 2023, at approximately 11:15 a.m. The crash involved a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Ford Escape, both of which sustained extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Athena Y. Bachtel, 62, of Moberly, was attempting to make a U-turn when it was struck by the Ford Escape, driven by Wanda M. Mathis, 81, of Cairo. Both vehicles were traveling westbound at the time of the collision.

Bachtel sustained minor injuries and was transported by Randolph County Ambulance District to Moberly Regional Medical Center. Her use of a seat belt during the accident is unknown. Mathis and her occupant, Earl W. White, 81, also of Cairo, MO, both sustained minor injuries. They wore seat belts and were transported by Randolph County Ambulance District to Moberly Regional Medical Center.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Corporal Johnson, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Westran Fire, and the Randolph County Ambulance District.

Related