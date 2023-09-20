Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri man sentenced to serve 9-years in prison for receipt of child pornography

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Tuesday sentenced a man from Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri to nine years in prison on a charge of receiving child pornography.

Timothy Ray White, 61, appeared for sentencing at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, on Oct. 6, 2022, a search warrant was obtained and executed at White’s residence where numerous electronic devices were seized. White was present during the execution of the warrant and admitted that he had “tons” of child pornography on his devices. Further investigation revealed thousands of photos and videos depicting child pornography. White admitted to being addicted to child pornography. After service of his 108-month sentence, White was ordered to be placed on supervised release for life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant United States Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

