Missouri woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes

A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes occupied by young children and elderly residents.

Iasha Denise Cannady, 48, of Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 12 years in federal prison without parole.

On Dec. 16, 2021, Cannady pleaded guilty to two counts of maliciously using explosive materials to damage buildings and one count of possessing a Molotov cocktail (an unregistered destructive device).

By pleading guilty, Cannady admitted that she used Molotov cocktails to set fire to two rental properties in Jefferson City on July 27, 2020. A witness told investigators that Cannady was upset that her daughter was involved in a fight at Capital City Mall. According to the witness, Cannady stated that she was going to find the people involved and throw bombs at their houses.

The first property, in the 800 block of Lafayette Street, was rented by a victim identified in court records as “V.C.” Also living in the residence was V.C.’s boyfriend, her 3-year-old granddaughter, her disabled elderly mother, and her elderly aunt. After firefighters extinguished the fire at approximately 1 a.m., investigators found a broken window and a vodka bottle on a bedroom floor. Surveillance videos showed Cannady lighting a bottle and putting it on the windowsill. Cannady’s minor son then threw the bottle through the window.

Firefighters and police officers then responded to a call in the 1200 block of East Walter Street. A victim identified as “N.P.,” who rented the residence and lived there with her 13-year-old daughter, told investigators her window was broken and some of the siding was melted. There were also char marks on the front porch. Investigators found a burnt clear bottle on the front window of the residence which had an odor of gasoline and a Cognac bottle that contained gasoline with a rag sticking out of the top.

Police officers found Cannady driving in the area, with her son and nephew in the vehicle. Officers searched Cannady’s vehicle and found a tequila bottle filled with accelerant with a wick and a pink rag inside, three lighters, a white rag soaked with accelerant, a lid to a D’usse Cognac bottle, and a Tropical Fantasy Lemonade bottle.

Cannady has a prior felony conviction for arson for setting her daughter’s car on fire, as well as several prior felony convictions for domestic assault, drug trafficking, and stealing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron M. Maness prosecuted this case. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Jefferson City, Mo., Police Department, the Jefferson City, Mo., Fire Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.