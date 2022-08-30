Trenton man arrested on allegation of auto theft

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man on August 29th on felony theft of a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft.

The bond for 43-year-old Gregory Dee Baecht was set at $10,000, 10% cash or corporate surety. He is to have no contact with victims, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 13th.

Court documents accuse Baecht of appropriating a turquoise 1995 Toyota Corolla, owned by Michael Glass, in July without consent.