Allison Haley selected as North Central Missouri College Outstanding Student

Allison Haley from Chillicothe, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for August.

Allison, a Missouri A+ scholarship student, is in her second year at NCMC studying psychology and working on her Associate in Arts degree. Allison will graduate in December and transfer to the University of Central Missouri to complete a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Allison hopes one day to be a clinical psychologist.

Allison is a tutor at the Tutoring Center and is actively involved with the BSU (Baptist Student Union). Her favorite class is psychology and anything with Dr. Lindsay Oram. “The instructors are encouraging at NCMC,” said Allison. “I feel like my dreams can become a reality here.” Allison went on to say, “I chose NCMC because my sister went here and had good things to say, and I wanted to stay close to home.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.