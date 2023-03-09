Missouri woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for methamphetamine possession

State News March 9, 2023 KTTN News
Meth with police banner
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Missouri woman was sentenced Tuesday to 8 years in federal prison for the offense of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Rulo appeared for her sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

At a guilty plea hearing last year, April M. Rulo, 47, of Branson, admitted that she was in possession of 95 grams of methamphetamine that she had picked up from her supplier in Springfield, Missouri, and was delivering to Piedmont, Missouri, for distribution to others. On June 22, 2022, a confidential source alerted law enforcement officers that Rulo was bringing several ounces of methamphetamine into Wayne County and would be arriving at a convenience store in Piedmont to deliver the narcotics. A Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force Officer made contact with Rulo, and she consented to a search of the vehicle she was traveling in. Officers located four baggies of methamphetamine packaged for distribution, marijuana, and Hydrocodone pills.

This case was investigated by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

Post Views: 78
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.