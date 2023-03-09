Missouri woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for methamphetamine possession

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri woman was sentenced Tuesday to 8 years in federal prison for the offense of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Rulo appeared for her sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

At a guilty plea hearing last year, April M. Rulo, 47, of Branson, admitted that she was in possession of 95 grams of methamphetamine that she had picked up from her supplier in Springfield, Missouri, and was delivering to Piedmont, Missouri, for distribution to others. On June 22, 2022, a confidential source alerted law enforcement officers that Rulo was bringing several ounces of methamphetamine into Wayne County and would be arriving at a convenience store in Piedmont to deliver the narcotics. A Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force Officer made contact with Rulo, and she consented to a search of the vehicle she was traveling in. Officers located four baggies of methamphetamine packaged for distribution, marijuana, and Hydrocodone pills.

This case was investigated by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

