Greentop man charged with rape after sexually assaulting 12-year-old ex-stepdaughter

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Greentop resident faces multiple felonies in Sullivan County after he allegedly sexually assaulted his ex-stepdaughter.

Forty-seven-year-old Benjamin Charles Walker has been charged with first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape with a person less than 12 years of age, first-degree child molestation, and two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

Walker waived formal arraignment on March 8th. The presiding judge received the recusal of Tracy Mason-White and assigned the case to William Devoy.

A probable cause statement accuses Walker of sexually assaulting the girl when they lived together near Green City from April 2017 to November 2020.

Related