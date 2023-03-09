Missouri man sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison on methamphetamine and gun charges

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for the offenses of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jaleel D. Gipson, 31, of Poplar Bluff, appeared for his sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

At a guilty plea hearing last year, Gipson admitted that following a traffic stop and vehicle search on June 11, 2022, in Ripley County, Missouri, a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol found 233 grams of methamphetamine, 126 grams of marijuana, and two 9mm semi-automatic pistols. Gipson further admitted that the firearms, fully loaded with ammunition, were for the protection of the narcotics that he intended to distribute to others. After serving his sentence in the Bureau of Prisons, Gipson will be on supervised release for a period of four years.

This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

