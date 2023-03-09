Missouri man pleads guilty to one count of possessing a machine gun

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Pemiscot County, Missouri on Wednesday admitted possessing a machine gun after a shootout in 2022.

Jamaal L. Jackson Jr., 20, of Caruthersville, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. to one count of possession of a machine gun.

On Aug. 23, 2022, the Caruthersville Police Department responded to a shootout between two groups in the city. Jackson admitted being among the group standing on a corner and shooting at a vehicle that was driving past. That group then fled to Jackson’s girlfriend’s house, where police later found a backpack containing Jackson’s identification and a Glock 19 pistol with a drum magazine. The pistol had jammed with 16 rounds left in the magazine, Jackson’s plea agreement says. It also had part of a “Glock switch,” which converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon, attached. Another part of the switch was found at the scene of the shooting.

Jackson was indicted in November. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to ten years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The Caruthersville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton is prosecuting the case.

