Missouri man pleads guilty to one count of possessing a machine gun

State News March 9, 2023 KTTN News
Weapons Charge News Graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A man from Pemiscot County, Missouri on Wednesday admitted possessing a machine gun after a shootout in 2022.

Jamaal L. Jackson Jr., 20, of Caruthersville, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. to one count of possession of a machine gun.

On Aug. 23, 2022, the Caruthersville Police Department responded to a shootout between two groups in the city. Jackson admitted being among the group standing on a corner and shooting at a vehicle that was driving past. That group then fled to Jackson’s girlfriend’s house, where police later found a backpack containing Jackson’s identification and a Glock 19 pistol with a drum magazine. The pistol had jammed with 16 rounds left in the magazine, Jackson’s plea agreement says. It also had part of a “Glock switch,” which converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon, attached. Another part of the switch was found at the scene of the shooting.

Jackson was indicted in November. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to ten years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The Caruthersville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton is prosecuting the case.

Post Views: 61
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.