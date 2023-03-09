Missouri Attorney General charges St. Joseph contractor for taking money from a homeowner

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office filed a criminal complaint against Curtis Lee Domann, for allegedly taking money from a homeowner in Platte County, Missouri to perform home renovations that he never intended to perform.

“As Attorney General, I want to enforce the laws as written, which includes protecting consumers from predatory scammers,” said Attorney General Bailey. “My office is committed to holding accountable those who violate the law by taking advantage of innocent Missourians, and my Consumer Protection Unit will continue its tireless efforts to obtain justice for consumers throughout the state.”

The probable cause statements for the charges allege that in October 2021, the defendant, using the company name of Quality Construction Source, took $3,000 from the homeowner and failed to provide any materials or services as promised. Domann stopped contacting the victim and failed to provide any refund.

The case is being handled by Assistant Attorney General John Grantham. Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a contractor scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint on the Missouri Attorney General’s website.

The filing can be read at this link.