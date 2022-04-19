Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop H, assigned new Public Information Officer

Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer of Troop H, announces the following reassignment effective April 1, 2022.

Sergeant Shane M. Hux, Troop H, has been selected as the new Public Information and Education Officer assigned to Troop H, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Hux was appointed to the Patrol on March 15, 2000, as a member of the 77th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 1, Atchison, and Holt counties. Hux was promoted to corporal in May 2005, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Troop H, Zone 1. In March 2021, he was promoted to sergeant and designated zone commander of Troop H, Zone 6, Andrew, and Buchanan counties.

Sergeant Hux was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, and graduated from Lafayette High School. Sergeant Hux is married and has one child.