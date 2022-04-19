Deadline to apply as a Missouri Century Farm is May 1

There’s still time to apply to the Missouri Century Farm Program. The deadline is May 1.

If your farm has been in your family since Dec. 31, 1922, you can apply to have it recognized as a Missouri Century Farm.

To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

Since the program began in 1976, more than 8,000 Missouri farms have received the Century Farm designation. The University of Missouri Extension, the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and the Missouri Farm Bureau sponsor the program.

A $140 fee covers the cost of a certificate, a metal farm sign, and a booklet for approved applicants. County MU Extension centers present these items.

Details and online application are at this link. Apply by May 1, 2022. Contact your county extension center with questions.