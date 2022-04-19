One injured in Monday crash on Highway 36 east of Chillicothe

One injury occurred in a crash on Monday when the operator of an SUV struck the towed unit of a farm tractor two miles east of Chillicothe.

Twenty-nine-year-old Justin Haddakin of Wheeling received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The operator of the farm tractor was 63-year-old Marvin Tolle of Trenton who wasn’t injured.

Haddakin was eastbound on Highway 36 when the sports utility vehicle he was driving attempted to overtake the farm tractor, but the front of the SUV struck the rear of the unit being towed by the tractor.

The sports utility vehicle was demolished in the crash just before 1 p.m. on Monday. Haddakin was listed in the patrol report as wearing a seat belt.