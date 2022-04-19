Rising corn prices and the outlook for livestock producers

Corn stocks are tight, and an ag economist says any changes to the balance sheet could send prices even higher. And with the Biden administration’s recent announcement that it would allow summer sales of E-15, more corn will be headed to ethanol production.

University of Missouri’s Scott Brown says while there won’t be a lot more corn used for ethanol, it will be more. “And all else equal it makes prices higher,” he says. “As I look ahead, thank goodness cattle prices have been running year-ago levels.”

He tells Brownfield retail prices have also been higher, but demand has remained strong. However, Brown says the current state of the broader economy does bring up some concerns. “If consumers decide they aren’t willing to pay for the retail meat prices,” he says. “Then that could start to slide farm-level cattle and hog prices even lower. And then all of a sudden we’re talking about high corn prices. And that won’t work.”

And while strong consumer demand helps producers manage higher input costs, he says it doesn’t alleviate all the pressure they’re currently facing.