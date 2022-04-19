Early planting of crops in Missouri continues at slow pace

Early planting continues to progress slowly with widespread moisture across Missouri.

USDA says four percent of the state’s corn crop is planted, nearly 10 percent behind last year and the five–year average.

Missouri’s winter wheat crop is rated 57 percent good to excellent, steady with last week and last year but well above the national average.

Pasture conditions in the state are nearly all fair or good. Topsoil moisture is 71 percent adequate and 26 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture is 77 percent adequate and 15 percent surplus.