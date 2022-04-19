Audio: House passes bill to cut unemployment benefits to as little as 8 weeks

Missouri could cut unemployment benefits to as little as eight weeks. The state House has passed a bill that would base the amount of time someone could get jobless benefits on the unemployment rate. State Representative J. Eggleston, a Republican from northwest Missouri’s Maysville, is sponsoring the bill.

Several House Democrats say the bill would hurt people, not help them.

Under the plan, the amount of time someone could get jobless benefits would depend on the unemployment rate. The lower the unemployment rate, the fewer weeks a person could get jobless aid. State Representative Peter Merideth, a Democrat from St. Louis, did not mince words.

Eggleston, says the legislation would help people get back to work, improve the economy and help struggling businesses get jobs filled. The legislation heads to the Senate.