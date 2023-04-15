Missouri State Highway Patrol to offer boating safety course

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop H, in Saint Joseph, offers a boating safety course to inform and motivate boaters to prepare for the upcoming boating season. This approved course meets the national boating educational standard.

Missouri law requires everyone born after January 1, 1984, who operates a vessel on Missouri lakes to possess a certified boating safety education card. This includes personal watercraft operators.

This course will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10, 2023, at Troop H Headquarters, 3525 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph, Missouri. There will be a break for lunch, but it will not be provided. The classroom course provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol is free, but registration is required. For more information, to register for the course, or to obtain a complete listing of where other courses are being offered, you may visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website. You can register for the class in St. Joseph at this link. You may contact the patrol at (816) 387-2345 for more information.

Participants who successfully pass the course will be eligible to order a boater safety certification card for $15. The boater safety certification card does not expire and does not need to be renewed.

